By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILLVALE (KDKA) — Despite the heat on Sunday, several events in the area celebrated Pride month.

Dozens of people got on their bikes for the annual Pride Ride.

The family-friendly ride started in Millville Park and went all over the city.

In Westmoreland County, a Pride picnic celebrated the first ever Pride celebration in Scottdale.

What started as a small picnic ended up with hundreds of people and a festival.

Among those in attendance was Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Second Lady Giselle Fetterman.