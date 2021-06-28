By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE (KDKA) — Despite the heat on Sunday, several events in the area celebrated Pride month.
Dozens of people got on their bikes for the annual Pride Ride.
The family-friendly ride started in Millville Park and went all over the city.
In Westmoreland County, a Pride picnic celebrated the first ever Pride celebration in Scottdale.
What started as a small picnic ended up with hundreds of people and a festival.
Among those in attendance was Pa. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Second Lady Giselle Fetterman.