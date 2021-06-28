By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A small plane has crashed in Washington County.
Officials say the crash happened Monday in Somerset Township in the area of School and Short Cut roads.
Two people have been taken to the hospital. Police, fire and EMS are all on the scene.
