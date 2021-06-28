GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County Transit Authority is in desperate need of drivers. The shortage is so bad the authority has cut back on service simply because they don’t have enough people behind the wheel.

Westmoreland County’s Transit Authority’s leader didn’t mince words, calling the driver shortage unprecedented.

While there’s no shortage of buses at the Westmoreland County Transit Authority bus terminal in Greensburg, there is a serious shortage when it comes to people willing to take the wheel.

“Right now it’s critical,” said WCTA Executive Director Alan Blahovec.

Like just about everywhere else, it seems nobody’s interested in hitting the road for a paycheck.

“I’m afraid of where it’s going. We’re simply not getting any applicants at this time,” said Blahovec.

The authority is especially lacking drivers for a specific service and specific vehicle.

“We need non-CDL drivers for our GO Westmoreland share drive program,” said Blahovec.

That is a small 12 passenger bus they’d be driving.

“It’s used mainly by our senior citizens, the disabled and our medical assistant recipients,” said Blahovec.

And the profound lack of operators has now forced the transit authority to take drastic measures.

“We’re currently implementing some service cutback,” said Blahovec.

For a list of current route restrictions and more information on how to apply to become a driver, click here.