By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is opening to Somerset County residents for $1.
The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce says the annual zoo safari is scheduled for July 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wristbands are now available, and the Chamber of Commerce's executive director says he expects all 4,000 to be distributed. You can get a wristband at the chamber office on North Center Avenue and at Somerset County branches of Somerset Trust Co.
You can call 814-445-6431 for more information.