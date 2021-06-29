By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The humane officer in Armstrong County is looking for information after four cats were found dead in a 24-hour period.

According to a release Tuesday from Humane Officer Chris O’Donnell, residents living on Hobson Drive in Ford City reportedly found a dead cat on their property line on Sunday. On Monday, two other cats were found dead on their driveway. All three cats were buried, according to the release.

A fourth cat was found in the backyard of the same property later on Monday.

“Upon inspection of the adult tabby, no visible injuries were found. The cat appeared to be well cared for, perhaps someone’s pet,” the release said. “The cat was transported to a veterinarian for a necropsy, however, at this time the cause of death is unknown. Due to the number of felines found within a 24-hour period of an undetermined cause at the same location, information is being sought to determine if a crime was committed.”

Anyone with information is asked to email details and their contact information to humaneofficerac@gmail.com.