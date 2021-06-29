By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 162 new Coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the statewide total to 1,211,869 cases and 27,670 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 341 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 57 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,635,434 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,371,801 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 60% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 75.3% of Pennsylvania’s entire population has received the first dose.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28, the universal mask mandate in Pennsylvania has been lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

There are 4,760,463 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,031 cases among residents and 15,544 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,354 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,007 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: