By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A young eagle was killed when it was hit by a car in Crescent Township.
Crescent Township Police say they were called to a crash on McGovern Boulevard near Premier Pan and found that a young eagle had flown into the windshield.
The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured, but the windshield was completely destroyed.
Police say this is the second adolescent eagle that died in the past week.
“The animals are breathtakingly beautiful. It’s a sad day in Crescent Township,” police wrote on Facebook.