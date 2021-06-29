By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flags in Westmoreland County will fly at half-staff for a firefighter who passed away.
Richard Fry was 77-years-old when he died late last week.
Fry served in the Navy in Vietnam and joined the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department in 1972.
He gave nearly 50 years of service to the department, including serving as President of Hose Company #7.
Commonwealth flags will fly at half-staff until after his funeral on Wednesday.