By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle announced that it is contributing to the fight against climate change and will seek to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2040.READ MORE: Power Outage Shuts Down T Service Between Allegheny And North Side Stations
The company says it hopes to reduce its carbon dioxide output by 50% by 2030.READ MORE: Howard Hanna Partners With The F.C. Tucker Company, Indiana's Largest Real Estate Firm
Giant Eagle says it will use the following steps to achieve these goals:
- 100 percent conversion of Giant Eagle’s 200-plus truck fleet to alternative energy
- Infrastructure improvements that target carbon reduction and energy efficiency such as smart lighting solutions and greener HVAC systems
- Investments into green energy solutions including direct green power purchasing agreements and other renewable power investments
- Investments into negative emissions technologies which include carbon capture, soil sequestration and reforestation
This initiative will include electricity, refrigeration and fuel used in stores, offices and with related transit of goods, according to Giant Eagle. Giant Eagle also says it will focus on other sustainability efforts.MORE NEWS: AAA: Despite Highest Gas Prices In 7 Years, More Than 43 Million Americans To Hit The Road This Weekend
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.