PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – O'Hara Township-based Howard Hanna is partnering with the F.C. Tucker Company, Indiana's largest real estate firm.
Howard Hanna says the partnership advances its position in the Indiana market and is another step forward in its plan to become one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the country.
The F.C. Tucker Company has over $5 billion in annual sales and more than 45 offices in Indiana and Kentucky.
“We are beyond excited to welcome the F.C. Tucker Company to the Howard Hanna family of businesses,” said Howard ‘Hoddy’ Hanna, the CEO and chairman of Howard Hanna Real Estate, in a news release.
The F.C. Tucker Company will keep its name and its executive team.