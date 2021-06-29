By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy.
The current Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie was nominated for the award “adjudged to be the best at this position.”
Marc-Andre Fleury of the @GoldenKnights is the 2020-21 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by NHL general managers.#NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/d1B1IfoPvM pic.twitter.com/E85OiPOC9T
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2021
This was the first time in Fleury’s 17-year career that he was nominated for the award.
Martin Brodeur welcomes Marc-Andre Fleury to the club of Vezina Trophy winners! #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/6jNgELE8vS
— NHL (@NHL) June 29, 2021
As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was a part of Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Penguins.