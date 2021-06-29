CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
This was the first time in Fleury's 17-year career that he was nominated for the award.
Filed Under:Hockey, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Marc-Andre Fleury, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vezina Trophy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy.

The current Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie was nominated for the award “adjudged to be the best at this position.”

This was the first time in Fleury’s 17-year career that he was nominated for the award.

As a member of the Penguins, Fleury was a part of Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Penguins.