By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Four medical helicopters have been called to a crash in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened on Route 66 at Hancock Avenue in Washington Township just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The road is closed in both directions.
No details were immediately available about the number of vehicles involved or people injured.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.