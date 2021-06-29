PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native and her husband are still unaccounted for after the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

KDKA has learned rescue crews might be getting closer to Nicole Doran-Manashirov and Ruslan Manashirvo’s condo unit in the wreckage.

Hope is dwindling on the sixth day of the search-and-rescue operation happening where the 12-story condo building collapsed last Thursday.

“We’re praying and holding out hope, and that’s all we can do right now,” said Danny Caliguire, Doran-Manashirov’s friend.

Doran-Manashirov is from South Park. Her lifelong friends Danny and Leah Caliguire learned rescue crews have a map of where the units are in the rubble and they’re getting close to their unit.

The crews are color-coding the wreckage into sections and their unit is in the “green section.”

“They are doing a great job down there. I pray for a miracle for everybody. I just hope they find her and many more,” said Leah, who has been best friends with Doran-Manashirov since they were kids.

The couple got married last month and recently moved into unit 703 in the Champlain Towers South.

“They moved out of one condo in Surfside and moved into that building. They thought they were upgrading, going to a better place. They were so excited about the place. It was literally resort living,” said Danny.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 12 and 149 people remain unaccounted for. Danny said Doran-Manashirov’s half-sister gave her DNA so first responders can match it if remains are found.

“Families, because of the process we’ve gone through, are coming to their own conclusions. Some are feeling more hopeful, some less hopeful because we do not have definitive answers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

READ MORE COVERAGE FROM CBS MIAMI

With each passing minute, the Caliguires are thinking of Doran-Manashirov, who became a physician’s assistant to help others.

“She has the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met in my entire life and she’s the greatest person I ever met,” said Leah.

“She’s an amazing human being, and the timing couldn’t be any worse. She had the rest of her life to look forward to. She was planning on having kids, she might not get to experience that,” said Danny.