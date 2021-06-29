By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man.

Police say 50-year-old Luke Paglia was last seen in the Highland Park area of Pittsburgh.

He is described as 5’10”, weighing 200 lbs. with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information surrounding his whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police’s Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.