By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Analysts are predicting the future is looking bright for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their head coach Mike Tomlin ahead of the new season.
CBS Sports published a new ranking of the top 32 NFL coaches in 2021, calling it a "coach's draft." They based the coaches' rankings on past performance and future projections.
Mike Tomlin came in 10th, with analysts citing the Steelers’ 14th straight non-losing season and his ability to keep “his players invested.”
They did admit that Tomlin did not perform so well with in-game decisions and that the Steelers' recent playoffs performance has been lackluster at times, with a 3-6 record in the playoffs since 2010.
John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, was ranked third, Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots at second and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs in first.