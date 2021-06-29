PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We finally hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year on Monday and it appears we will hit it a second time in a row today.

I am forecasting a high of 92 degrees again for Pittsburgh, the same as what we hit on Monday.

The morning hours should be dry with clear skies with rain chances growing the further into the afternoon you go.

I have today’s rain coverage area at 40%.

Rain chances will continue to go up on Wednesday with a severe weather chance in place for most of the state.

Locally, we are in the marginal severe weather risk zone.

Out of five severe categories that can be issued on any given day, a marginal risk is the lowest risk.

ome parts in the center and east of the state are under a slight risk of severe weather.

That is a level two out of five.

No matter where you are located, strong wind will be the main concern with storms on Wednesday.

The rain chance sticks around on Thursday with rain showers and storms possible through the day.

Different from yesterday, the weekend is now looking wet with solid rain chances on Friday, Saturday and on the Fourth of July.

