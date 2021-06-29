By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power outage temporarily shut down T service between the Allegheny and North Side stations on Tuesday.
The Port Authority said there was a power outage at its North Side station.
The Port Authority said there was a power outage at its North Side station.

Power to North Side Station has been restored as of 2pm. Regular light rail service has resumed. https://t.co/K2va6m4KTx
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 29, 2021
The power was restored at about 2 p.m.
