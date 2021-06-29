CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A power outage temporarily shut down T service between the Allegheny and North Side stations on Tuesday.

The Port Authority said there was a power outage at its North Side station.

The power was restored at about 2 p.m.

