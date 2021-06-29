By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno has announced he will run on the Republican ticket in a bid to become the City of Pittsburgh’s next mayor.

Moreno originally ran as a Democrat and finished third in voting in the Democratic primary last month, behind challenger Ed Gainey and incumbent Bill Peduto.

In that primary election, Moreno received more than 1,300 votes from Republicans.

Last month, he spoke with KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano about the possibility of running for the Republican nomination in the upcoming general election this November.

The City of Pittsburgh has not elected a Republican mayor in decades, and Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters by 5-to-1 in the city.

Moreno says that his platform will not change drastically from when he was running in the Democratic primary. His main agenda would involve prioritizing public works and public safety as well as improving police-community relations.

