By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There have been two cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Allegheny County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Theater Ready To Welcome Back In-Person Guests
Despite that, Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said Wednesday that the county is now seeing just about a dozen new cases every day and the positivity rate of tests remains around 1%.READ MORE: Point Park University: Students Must Have COVID-19 Vaccine To Attend In-Person Classes
While that means the variant is spreading in Allegheny County, Bogen said the cases were seen in April and May, “and our cases continue to go down, so I think that’s good.”
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, very few people in Allegheny County are hospitalized with the virus, more than 95% lower than the peak around Christmastime.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot In McKees Rocks
County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says about 800,000 people are now vaccinated, which is 80% of the adult population.