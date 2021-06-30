FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
Allegheny County's health director says cases are continuing to go down as the vaccination rate goes up.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There have been two cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Allegheny County.

Despite that, Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said Wednesday that the county is now seeing just about a dozen new cases every day and the positivity rate of tests remains around 1%.

While that means the variant is spreading in Allegheny County, Bogen said the cases were seen in April and May, “and our cases continue to go down, so I think that’s good.”

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, very few people in Allegheny County are hospitalized with the virus, more than 95% lower than the peak around Christmastime.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says about 800,000 people are now vaccinated, which is 80% of the adult population.