PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 27 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 22 are confirmed and five are probable cases.
The one additional death was a person in the 25-49 age group.
There have been 7,269 total hospitalizations and 101,898 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,978.
