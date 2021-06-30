PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anthony Rabinovitz spends his days behind the counter of his Millvale business.

“I was an Uber driver,” Rabinovitz said.

In four years, a lot has changed. He didn’t grow up watching Bill Cosby on TV, but now he knows the Hollywood actor’s name after spending weeks as an alternate juror in Cosby’s 2017 sexual assault trial.

“The stories were very sad to me, just sad for them and also just what he was doing just seemed sad generally. Why was he doing this stuff to these ladies?” Rabinovitz said.

That first trial ended in a mistrial with the jury deadlocked. If Rabinovitz would have had a vote, he knew which way he was going.

“The fact that there were 50 to 60 women accusing him, it’s ridiculous. I would have voted guilty,” Rabinovitz said.

Another jury agreed in Cosby’s second trial in 2018. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned that conviction on Wednesday.

The reason behind the judge’s decision is a deposition Cosby gave to a prior prosecutor in return for not prosecuting him, but the high court states it was used against him at trial.

Rabinovitz isn’t shocked.

“My grandma called me and I go, ‘He’s getting released? Why?’ And she goes, ‘Oh, they told him when they first interviewed him it wouldn’t be used against him in court to prosecute him.’ And when she said that, I was like oh, snap, that’s true. I remember them talking about that testimony and I remember them saying that, but no one really saying anything about it,” Rabinovitz said.

In the end, KDKA asked Rabinovitz how he felt about the court’s decision, with him saying that he’s disappointed as it was a waste of the jurors’ time and taxpayer dollars that ultimately paid for the two trials.