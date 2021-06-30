By: KDKA-TV News Staaff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that expands access to medical marijuana in the state.
Wolf signed House Bill 1024 on Wednesday. Medical marijuana can now be prescribed for more conditions, including cancer remission therapy and issues with the nervous system.
The new law also allows patients to get a three-month supply at one time and keeps curbside delivery at marijuana dispenseries.
“It’s been five years since Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana, and in that time the Department of Health has examined the program’s successes and challenges and made important recommendations on improving the law,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “This legislation provides important updates to our state’s medical marijuana program to ensure that patients have improved access to medication.”