By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Subaru drive crashed into a Port Authority bus on the East Busway on Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night near the station in Homewood.
The car was apparently speeding when it crashed into a bus that was heading back to the East Liberty garage.
No passengers were on board at the time of the crash.
The driver of the car suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital.
It is unknown at this time why the car was driving on the busway.