PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new guy in charge at the FBI Pittsburgh field office.

Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall only arrived in Pittsburgh four weeks ago, but he’s hitting the ground running. He’s stopped by Primanti’s and added the Duquesne Incline to his to-do list.

He’ll hit 20 years in the FBI this January.

Now that he’s landed in Pittsburgh, he wants to focus on the increase in gun violence in our city and says the FBI is in a great position to do it. He also wants to focus on other violent crimes across southwestern Pennsylvania and the underlying factors that are contributing to the problem.

“We look at organizations, we look at disrupting the widest breadth or span that we can that will have a lasting impact. So it’s not just necessarily one instance, but it’s an organization that is fueling it, and oftentimes that’s a gang that’s responsible for the violence. There’s also drugs,” said Nordwall.

He has an extensive background in violent organized crimes and he also wants the FBI to help tackle the opioid crisis and the drugs coming into our area. He says he wants to identify the sources and suppliers and cut the supply chain.