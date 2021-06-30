By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have taken a man and a juvenile male in for questioning after a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police were called to 200 block of E. Ohio Street for reports of gunfire in the area.

Around that same time, the man arrived at the hospital in critical condition after he got the attention of a passing vehicle.

Officers were able to find three firearms at two scenes on E. Ohio Street.

Then, they took a man and a juvenile male to police headquarters for questioning by the Major Crimes Unit detectives.

Police are still investigating the incident.

