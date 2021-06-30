By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ca. (KDKA) – It’s a comeback story that just continues to get better and better.

Steelers rookie running back is continuing his mission to give back to others and help advocate for the homeless.

He recently joined California Governor Gavin Newsom at a homeless shelter in Mountain View, California.

The new facility is not far from the homeless shelter where Harris grew up.

He spent a portion of his childhood in and out of shelters with his mother and four siblings.

At one point, Harris and his family were forced to live in a van.

Harris said it’s important to home to advocate for others who are going through what he did as a child.

“I slowly started to realize me telling my story helps people that are in the position I was and it kind of gives them hope,” Harris said. “If I’m impacting the youth and impacting the people who have been through my situation, they try to better themselves, that really matters.”

This trend continues after Harris spent his draft night throwing a pizza party at a homeless shelter where he once lived as a child.

He is planning to continue to help others through his foundation; with a focus on education, homelessness, and addressing hunger.