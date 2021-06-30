FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
Abbi Jacobson, Darcy Carden and Chante Adams are also slated to star in the series.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own” series, which is filming in Pittsburgh, has added a big name to the cast.

The women’s baseball team will be managed by actor Nick Offerman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will play Casey “Dove” Porter, a role similar to the one Tom Hanks played in the 1992 film.

