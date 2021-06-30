By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 202 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,212,071 cases and 27,678 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 316 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 59 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,661,878 total vaccine doses have been administered and 5,387,538 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 60% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 62.7% of Pennsylvania’s entire population has received the first dose.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are more than 4,764,973 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,032 cases among residents and 15,545 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,353 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,014 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

