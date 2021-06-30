By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 is headed to Surfside, Florida, to aid in the search-and-rescue mission after the condo collapse last week.
The task force is a team sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department that can be deployed to incidents anywhere in the country. The members are leaving on Wednesday night for Surfside.
"We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. "The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing."
A Pittsburgh native and her husband are still unaccounted for after the condo collapse. KDKA has learned rescue crews might be getting closer to Nicole Doran-Manashirov and Ruslan Manashirvo's condo unit in the wreckage.
As of Wednesday, the death toll was 18 and 145 people remain unaccounted for.