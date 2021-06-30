PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A cold front is sweeping through Pittsburgh, bringing storms with the possibility of damaging winds and flash flooding.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the entire Pittsburgh area, and it’s in place until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/qJurpNTozO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 30, 2021

A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties through 4:30 p.m.

Flood advisory issued for parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington Counties until 4:30 pm @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8gCsiGoOJW — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) June 30, 2021

There’s also another Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for southwestern Indiana County and central Westmoreland County. That’s in place until 2:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Avonmore PA, Saltsburg PA, New Alexandria PA until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eYvwgEIR7G — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 30, 2021

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Bethel Park PA, Monroeville PA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/24mR2TxHjf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 30, 2021

Hot and humid air will remain in place Wednesday afternoon before the first of two cold fronts plows into our region and sparks shower and thunderstorms from mid-afternoon through this evening. Some of the storms could contain gusty, damaging wind and possibly prompt flash flooding.

Because of these concerns, we are under the slight risk category across southwestern Pennsylvania for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center this afternoon and evening.

The second front arrives Thursday and drops temperatures back out of the unseasonably hot category to more tolerable upper 70s for two days before heat begins to return again next week. More showers and storms linger Thursday with the second front and a few showers will stick around Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Saturday looks nice with just a chance of a scattered shower and the Fourth of July looks sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.