By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University is requiring students to get the coronavirus vaccine if they want to attend in-person classes in the fall.

In an announcement, the university said students must be vaccinated to attend in-person classes or participate in campus activities.

“Students with a valid medical or religious reason will be permitted to apply for an exemption,” the announcement said.

