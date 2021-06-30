By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them regarding a fatal crash on Route 30.
The crash happened on Monday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., at the intersection of Greengate Road in Hempfield Township.
According to investigators, a 69-year-old man from Connellsville died at the hospital after he was transported.
They are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 724-832-3288.
