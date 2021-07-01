FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates’ Adam Frazier is the National League starter at second base for this year’s All-Star Game.

The news was announced Thursday by Major League Baseball.

Frazier joins Bill Mazeroski as the only other second baseman in team history to start an All-Star Game. Frazier is also the first Pirate to start through fan voting since Andrew McCutchen in 2014. He received 47 percent of the votes in phase two of the fan voting.

This year’s All-Star Game is at Coors Field in Colorado.

The second baseman entered Thursday ranked second in the NL with a .327 batting average and tied for second with 24 doubles.