By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates’ Adam Frazier is the National League starter at second base for this year’s All-Star Game.
Adam the All-Star pic.twitter.com/9AIUIvr5ge
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 2, 2021
Your NL All-Star double play combo: pic.twitter.com/7xklDfKfTl
— MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2021
The news was announced Thursday by Major League Baseball.
Frazier joins Bill Mazeroski as the only other second baseman in team history to start an All-Star Game. Frazier is also the first Pirate to start through fan voting since Andrew McCutchen in 2014. He received 47 percent of the votes in phase two of the fan voting.
What an inning for Clay Holmes, 3 walks, a balk and RBI single…Recorded No outs…responsible for 3 more runners on base #MILvsPIT
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 2, 2021
This year’s All-Star Game is at Coors Field in Colorado.
The second baseman entered Thursday ranked second in the NL with a .327 batting average and tied for second with 24 doubles.