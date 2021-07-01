FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Morning rain and storms caused a tree to fall onto a home in Carrick on Thursday morning.

The home in the 100 block of Madeline Street was damaged early Thursday morning by the fall.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or if the home was occupied at the time of the fall.

