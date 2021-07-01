FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A water main break has taken out a chunk of the road in Penn Hills.

The main breaking has shut down two roads at Hershey Road and Hamilton Drive.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working around a large hole in the intersection.

(Photo: KDKA)

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people’s service was affected by the break.