By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing young woman from Butler County.
They say Trinity Desmond was reported missing by her family Thursday morning.
Desmond is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair styled in a buzz cut.
Anyone with information on her is asked to call the state police barracks in Butler County at 724-284-8100.

