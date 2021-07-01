FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing young woman from Butler County.

They say Trinity Desmond was reported missing by her family Thursday morning.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

Desmond is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair styled in a buzz cut.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call the state police barracks in Butler County at 724-284-8100.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.