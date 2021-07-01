By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is looking for hundreds of volunteers to staff its upcoming free dental clinic.
The event brings dentists and other health professionals together to provide vital services to those who cannot get access to dental care.
The clinic was forced to cancel last year due to the pandemic.
They are looking for more than a thousand people to volunteer for the event in October at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
If you’re interested in volunteering, visit this link for more information.