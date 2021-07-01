By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you still want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, clinics are still open around the Western Pennsylvania region.
Monongahela Valley Hospital says it will continue to hold vaccine clinics throughout the month of July.
They are scheduled for every Tuesday and Friday, except for Friday, July 2.
They are accepting walk-ins or you can make an appointment online.
For more information, visit Mon Valley Hospital’s website here.
UPMC is also hosting four COVID-19 vaccine clinics over two weekends in July.
They are scheduled for:
• July 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Roots of Faith
800 Main St. Sharpsburg, Pa., 15215
• July 10, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Perry Hilltop
2601 Norwood Ave., Pittsburgh, 15214
• July 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Lincoln Park Community Center
7300 Ridgeview Ave., Penn Hills, Pa., 15235
• July 18, 10 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop
216 East 7th Ave., Homestead, Pa., 15120
For more information on appointments, click here.