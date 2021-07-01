By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monroeville Police say a scammer is pretending to be an officer to get bail money from victims, even using the names of family members to sound legitimate.

Police said Thursday that they learned of a scammer impersonating a Monroeville officer in an attempt to scam people out of money. In some cases, he’s telling victims that a loved one needs bail money.

They say as a general rule of thumb, if anyone asks for money, especially if it’s in gift cards, it’s best to hang up and call known contact numbers.

“Scammers with even a tiny bit of information can pretend to be or know anyone,” police said on Facebook.

The Monroeville Police say if you’re concerned about any calls, you can call their non-emergency number at 412-856-1111 and ask.

“Technology has enabled us to do many wonderful things, but it also can be used by bad people to do bad things. Keep yourself safe,” police wrote.

