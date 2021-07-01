PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big rain totals for yesterday as we saw storms move through.

For Pittsburgh, 1.68” of rain was recorded at the airport. An impressive 1.06” of rain was recorded at just the 2:00 p.m. hour yesterday.

More rain is expected today with most rain coming in the morning hours. Still, there will be an isolated to perhaps scattered rain chance for the afternoon as well.

Unsettled weather sticks around for the rest of the week with low rain chances for Friday and Sunday. I have a small 20% chance for rain on Saturday as well but data is showing the day to be completely dry right now.

The reason for this morning’s rain is a cold front that continues to drop to the south. Our temperatures this morning are still near 70 and dew points are still near 70 degrees this morning. Just remember that temperatures can’t fall below the dew point so technically we are still dealing with a warm and moist air mass that is in place.

That will change later on this morning as the front finally pushes through. Model data drops dew points into the mid-60s by noon. By the end of the day, dew points will fall all the way to the mid-50s!

You’ll notice the difference as you walk out the door on Friday morning.

Friday weather will be unsettled and cool with cloudy skies likely. We will be tracking an upper low that will drop in from the north. This will give us the chance for some light drizzle at times through the day along with what should be cloudy skies. Highs will reach into the low 70s.

Saturday is looking like the driest day of the rest of the week.

The Fourth of July looks nice and comfortable but expect a couple of scattered rain showers to be around through the day.

At this point, I think it is a stretch to expect thunderstorm activity on Sunday with just rain showers expected. Sunday highs will be near 80 with morning lows right at 60 degrees.

Enjoy!