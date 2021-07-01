By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Now that restrictions have lifted, police say the South Side is becoming a little too crowded, resulting in fistfights, pedestrians getting hit by cars and gun violence.
Police say East Carson Street has been packed. Sidewalks are impassible, pedestrians are overflowing into the streets and parked vehicles are blocking safety lanes.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the situation on the South Side is "dangerous and untenable" and police will start cracking down.
“First responder vehicles must have access to East Carson in case of an emergency and overcrowded sidewalks pose hazards to pedestrians who then spill onto the streets and into vehicle traffic. Without changes, someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed,” said Hissrich.
Starting Saturday, police will issue warnings and then citations to people who block public passages. The citations could cost up to $300 plus court costs, and people who fail to comply could be arrested.
Police will also be deploying motorcycle and bicycle units to enforce parking. Police say all vehicles in violation will be towed.