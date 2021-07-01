PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is mixing up some patriotic cocktails for the Fourth of July Weekend!
Tito’s Summer Sparkler
Ingredients
• 1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka (Tito’s is matching donations made to the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Rubicon this month, up to $10,000)
• 2 oz cranberry juice
• 3 oz sparkling water
• Blueberries
Directions
1. Combine vodka and cranberry juice in a Collins glass over ice.
2. Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
3. Garnish with blueberries.
Blue Moon Margarita
Ingredients
• 1 oz Margaritaville Tequila Silver
• ½ oz Bols Bue Curacao Liquer
• ½ oz pineapple juice
• 4 oz Daily’s Margarita Mix
• 1 lime wedge
• Salt
Directions
1. Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker.
2. Shake and pour into a salt rimmed glass.
3. Garnish with a lime wedge.
White Wine Mojito
Ingredients
• ½ c mint
• ½ oz agave syrup
• 1 750-ml bottle Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio
• 1 ½ c seltzer water
• Lime wedges
Directions
1. Lightly muddle first two ingredients in a pitcher.
2. Add next two ingredients; stir.
3. Serve in tall glasses filled with ice.
4. Garnish with a lime wedge.
*Please drink responsibly.