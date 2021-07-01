PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State leaders are reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly this Fourth of July weekend.
PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, and state police joined forces Thursday to reinforce the idea of safety for those driving and boating over the holiday.
This weekend is one of the busiest and most dangerous weekends for driving and boating. Last year, PennDOT data shows 112 alcohol-related crashes resulting in five deaths and 48 drug-related crashes with five deaths during the holiday weekend.
On top of wearing a seatbelt and lifejacket, state leaders said they want Pennsylvanians to remember it’s not just illegal to drive under the influence but also illegal to boat under the influence.
"As you, your friends and family, head out for festivities, please keep safety at the forefront," said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. "One way to ensure that you get home safely this holiday is by having a designated driver."
Troopers will be out on the roads in full force this weekend.