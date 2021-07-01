FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh constable has been indicted on charges of tax and wire fraud.

Brian Van Dusen is the owner of Easy Tax Returns, which has offices in downtown and Homestead.

A grand jury returned 15 counts of fraud against Van Dusen, saying that Easy Tax Returns falsified tax returns to claim credits and refunds that didn’t apply to them.

Along with Van Dusen, one of the company’s tax preparers, Jessica Washington, was also indicted on separate charges.