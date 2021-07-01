By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh constable has been indicted on charges of tax and wire fraud.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Rain Showers And Cooler Temperatures On Thursday
Brian Van Dusen is the owner of Easy Tax Returns, which has offices in downtown and Homestead.READ MORE: New Laws Will Allow College Athletes To Profit Off Their Likeness
A grand jury returned 15 counts of fraud against Van Dusen, saying that Easy Tax Returns falsified tax returns to claim credits and refunds that didn’t apply to them.MORE NEWS: Pa. Turnpike Expecting To See More Than 6 Million Drivers Over The Holiday
Along with Van Dusen, one of the company’s tax preparers, Jessica Washington, was also indicted on separate charges.