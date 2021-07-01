WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Wilkinsburg Borough Council members and residents discussed the proposed merger with the city of Pittsburgh.
No decisions were made on Thursday, and no questions were answered from the public or press during the 30-minute meeting.
Select members of the borough council who oppose the proposed merger held the event to announce a series of future community discussions on how the merger will impact the community.
The meeting touched on issues like the police department, service jobs and tax dollars. Five members of the council were at the meeting Thursday.
In order for the merger to happen, signatures must be obtained to petition the court to have Pittsburgh City Council vote on whether or not to welcome the idea.
If approved, Wilkinsburg residents would have the final say and a vote this November.
Organizers said details on future meetings with the public will be announced soon.