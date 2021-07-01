FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Woodland Hills School District is being recognized on the national stage.

The district was honored for its work on organizing and promoting green initiatives.

The award comes from the Center For Green Schools and the Green School Network.

Woodland Hills is one of the three schools to win the award and they are the only one outside of the Los Angeles Area.