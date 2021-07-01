By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Woodland Hills School District is being recognized on the national stage.READ MORE: Tree Falls Onto Home In Carrick Neighborhood
The district was honored for its work on organizing and promoting green initiatives.READ MORE: Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department Looking For New Firefighters
The award comes from the Center For Green Schools and the Green School Network.MORE NEWS: Sugar, Spice, Everything Nice - But Is It Healthy? Taking A Reasonable Approach To Dieting
Woodland Hills is one of the three schools to win the award and they are the only one outside of the Los Angeles Area.