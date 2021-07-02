FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An intersection in downtown Pittsburgh is closing for more than a week.

The city announced a full closure of the Wood Street and Oliver Avenue intersection starting July 6 and 7 a.m and lasting until July 16 at 4 p.m.

The intersection will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Liberty Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue will be used as detours.

During that time, work will be done to repair or replace crosswalks in the area.