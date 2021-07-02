By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An intersection in downtown Pittsburgh is closing for more than a week.
The city announced a full closure of the Wood Street and Oliver Avenue intersection starting July 6 and 7 a.m and lasting until July 16 at 4 p.m.
The intersection will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians. Liberty Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Smithfield Street and Fifth Avenue will be used as detours.
During that time, work will be done to repair or replace crosswalks in the area.