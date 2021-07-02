PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, at the hottest point this week high temperatures were only nine degrees hotter than normal for Pittsburgh.

I say that because today’s highs will be 10-15 degrees cooler than normal.

Talk about whiplash, right?

Highs today are only expected to get into the low 70s. We will likely be a couple of degrees shy of yesterday’s high of 73 degrees.

The cooler weather won’t mean drier.

Yesterday we saw just shy of half an inch of rain falling in Pittsburgh.

Today, we won’t see anywhere near that (with us doing good to hit 0.05” of rain for the day) but skies will remain cloudy with some light rain showers expected for mainly this afternoon. Rain showers should be moving south, coming in from the north.

Unsettled or cloudy skies are expected through Saturday with light rain chances sticking around as well.

Sunday will have a rain chance but the cause will be due to the return of moisture and heat.

A couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for Sunday afternoon.

Besides that, the Fourth of July is looking comfortable with highs near 80 and morning lows dropping to around 60 degrees.

The heat starts to build again on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and morning lows back up in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the next seven days with highs near 90.

A cold front rolls in on Wednesday, bringing a strong storm chance and also helping to keep the tropical system “Elsa” well away from us.

