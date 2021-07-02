Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Coconut & Mango

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Coconut and Mango are brothers who are looking for a home together. When they arrived, we moved them into their own spacious room where they could settle in comfortably. They’re both rather shy, but Mango is a bit more outgoing and will hop right up to meet you! This duo would do best in a home with experienced rabbit owners who will let them settle in at their own pace.

To find out more about how to adopt Coconut, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Mango, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bob & Hope & Grace

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bob is 10-years-old. He likes to talk and can be independent.

Bob belonged to an older couple and lost his loving home when they both passed away. He has never lived with children. Bob is used to a quiet home. It takes a while for him to adjust to new situations, so he needs a quiet and patient person.

Bob is eligible for our Golden Buddies Program that matches mature pets with senior citizens (age 65+). Bob is neutered, housetrained, and is a good fit with other cats. Watch his video at this link.

To find out more about how to adopt Bob, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hope and her sister, Grace, came to us from a rescue partner high-volume shelter. They are 7-year-old Golden Retriever/Aussie mixes.

Grace and Hope have lots of energy and love attention. Both are good with other dogs and kids. They have learned to walk with our volunteers.

Grace and Hope are still learning bathroom habits.

To find out more about how to adopt Hope, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

