PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the City of Pittsburgh gears up for the Fourth of July, security in downtown Pittsburgh will also be ramped up.

This is the first Independence Day fireworks celebration since 2019, and more people are expected to attend to celebrate not only the national holiday but “independence from [the] pandemic” as many local officials reiterated during a press conference Friday morning.

Events in the downtown area have reportedly seen more foot traffic than in previous years, and that trend is expected to continue for this weekend.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said that anywhere between 100,000 and 200,000 people are expected to be in the Pittsburgh area for this weekend’s activities.

But, as COVID-19 regulations have lifted, the Pittsburgh region has seen a significant uptick in crime.

Public Safety officials said, however, that they have numerous plans in place to ensure that the event stays safe and that families have a good time.

Many police officers in uniform will be present at Point State Park and across the area from numerous departments and agencies.

More than a dozen light towers will also be set up across the business district of the city as well.

“There will also be officers that will be in plainclothes that you will not see, there will be officers from high vantage points. We will have mounted units from Allegheny County Police, from the State Police, from the City’s Police,” Hissrich said.

River rescue and medics will be at the events as well.

One of the main concerns, according to Hissrich, are impaired drivers.

Port Authority will be adjusting its schedule in order to transport people to and from the event.

It was also advised that people refrain from bringing pets to Point State Park for the fireworks, as some animals are known to have adverse reactions to loud noises.

Local officials, including Mayor Bill Peduto, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and local faith leaders stressed that this should be an event attended by families and that parents should accompany their children in order to avoid any potential incidents.

If you do plan to go to Point State Park, there will be a checkpoint, and officers will search to see if you have any prohibited items on your person.

